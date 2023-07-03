Schwab Charitable Fund Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 982,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

