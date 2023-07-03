Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. 331,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,993. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

