Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Performance

SRP stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 157.20 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,103,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,010. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Serco Group

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($214,610.86). 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.