Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 290 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Concentrix makes up about 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $76.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.