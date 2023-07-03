Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

