Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises approximately 9.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.79% of Axos Financial worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $20,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,688,000 after acquiring an additional 145,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

AX stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

