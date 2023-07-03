Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.0 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

