Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

