Shaker Investments LLC OH Invests $864,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

NYSE:AVY opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

