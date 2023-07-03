Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 1,900 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

