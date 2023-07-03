Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Update

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 296,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shengfeng Development Price Performance
Shares of Shengfeng Development stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. Shengfeng Development has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.45.
About Shengfeng Development
