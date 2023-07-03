Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Drops By 33.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,880,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 54,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,338,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,584,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.