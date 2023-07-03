Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declines By 43.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
EGF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.87.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
