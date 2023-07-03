Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Decreases By 36.6%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 153,409 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 934,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 683.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 992,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 865,454 shares during the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

