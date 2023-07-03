Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Drops By 32.1%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

