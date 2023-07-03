Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Increases By 76.7%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRRX. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

DURECT Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.86. 13,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. Analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

