Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expands By 54.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 690,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $186.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

