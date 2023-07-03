Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 39.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of EGHSF remained flat at $24.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.