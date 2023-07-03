Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Decreases By 49.0%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glass House Brands Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.24. 48,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,760. Glass House Brands has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96.
About Glass House Brands
