Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Decreases By 49.0%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.24. 48,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,760. Glass House Brands has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

