Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Declines By 40.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 11,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.