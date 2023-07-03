Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Decreases By 34.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,148,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 14,028,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,248.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPFOF remained flat at C$2.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.47.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

