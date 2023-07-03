Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Decreases By 34.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,148,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 14,028,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,248.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPFOF remained flat at C$2.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.04. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.47.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
