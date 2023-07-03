Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Increases By 86.9%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of HCWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Insider Activity

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 148,100 shares of company stock worth $260,617 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

