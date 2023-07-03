Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 42.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.70. 38,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,357. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.09.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

