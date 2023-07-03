Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 42.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.70. 38,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,357. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.09.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
