Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Grows By 99.2%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

