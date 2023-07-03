Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Rises By 35.8%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE:IHG traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $69.89. 115,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

