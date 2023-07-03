Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Rises By 35.8%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
NYSE:IHG traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $69.89. 115,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.