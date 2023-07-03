Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Rises By 33.3%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

IONS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 419,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.