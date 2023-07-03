Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Rises By 34.7%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.7 days.

Kinaxis Stock Down 6.0 %

Kinaxis stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $141.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.