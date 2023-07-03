Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Drops By 40.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Ning in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded up $5.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

About Li Ning

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

