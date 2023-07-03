Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Grows By 53.5%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 735.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 66,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

