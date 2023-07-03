Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rises By 42.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,823,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 1,283,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,116.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $68.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.
Moncler Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.