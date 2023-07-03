Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rises By 42.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,823,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 1,283,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,116.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $68.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

