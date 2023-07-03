Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Decreases By 40.8%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 1.4 %

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.