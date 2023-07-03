Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Increases By 52.5%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OpGen stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

