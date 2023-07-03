Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Expands By 57.7%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oriental Land Trading Up 0.4 %
OLCLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 0.27. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $41.04.
About Oriental Land
