Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Expands By 57.7%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oriental Land Trading Up 0.4 %

OLCLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 0.27. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

