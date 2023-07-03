Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Grows By 53.6%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PAZRF stock remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

