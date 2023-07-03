Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Drops By 33.3%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PMN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. ProMIS Neurosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 1.17% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

