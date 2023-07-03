Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Drops By 32.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RBCP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

About RBC Bearings

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

