Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Grows By 64.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of ASAI stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.22. 203,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

