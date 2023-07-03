Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Declines By 33.3%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,512.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
Solvay stock remained flat at $106.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.
Solvay Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.