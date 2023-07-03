Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Declines By 33.3%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,512.0 days.

Solvay Price Performance

Solvay stock remained flat at $106.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

