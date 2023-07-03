Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Grows By 35.5%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sompo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131. Sompo has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

