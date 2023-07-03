Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Drops By 43.8%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

