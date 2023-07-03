Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Declines By 29.3%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TDK Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TDK has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that TDK will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

