Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Decreases By 41.4%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.62%.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,272 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

