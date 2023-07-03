Short Interest in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Grows By 57.6%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of DAPP traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $7.38. 146,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.