Short Interest in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Declines By 42.0%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 291,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 158,518 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period.

