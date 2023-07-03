SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 96,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,831. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $946.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

