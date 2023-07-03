Sietel Ltd (SSLPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on July 8th

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.

Sietel Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sietel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sietel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.