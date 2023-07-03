Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.94% and a negative net margin of 253.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.
