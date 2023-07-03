Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.94% and a negative net margin of 253.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

(Free Report)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.