Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGNLF traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.17. 12,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. Signal Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

