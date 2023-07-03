Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $92.05.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

