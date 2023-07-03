SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43.78 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $320.16 million and approximately $43.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,701.46 or 1.00027243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

